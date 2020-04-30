Atreca (BCEL) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) is one of 610 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atreca to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atreca and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 9 0 3.00 Atreca Competitors 6467 17680 34328 1372 2.51

Atreca currently has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 51.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A N/A N/A Atreca Competitors -2,381.64% -222.65% -31.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atreca and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A -$67.48 million -4.08 Atreca Competitors $2.12 billion $267.01 million 0.31

Atreca’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Atreca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atreca beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. Atreca, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

