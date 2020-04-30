Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (NYSE:PBAM) Head to Head Contrast

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Credicorp alerts:

This table compares Credicorp and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.25 $1.28 billion $15.94 8.78 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Credicorp and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.37%. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.72%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Credicorp.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 24.25% 16.02% 2.25% PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Credicorp beats PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.