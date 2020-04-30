Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report sales of $10,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bellus Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after buying an additional 99,022 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Bellus Health has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

