Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NASDAQ:VGM)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 3.63 $19.50 million $1.52 6.12 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 5 2 0 2.29 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.12, suggesting a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 45.21% 12.30% 6.53% Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals was formed on January 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

