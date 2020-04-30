Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Declines By 17.2%

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 315,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

