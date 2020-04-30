$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $14.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $51.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $61.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.40 million, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLMN. TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $190.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

