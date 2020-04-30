Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $30.53. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1,515,042 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCT. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $587.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

