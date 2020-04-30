CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $7.55. CNX Midstream Partners shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1,520,776 shares.

The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.0829 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 284,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $677.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

About CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.