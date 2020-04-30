Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Disposal Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Havens Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

