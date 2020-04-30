Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,680. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plus500 traded as high as GBX 1,302.50 ($17.13) and last traded at GBX 1,281 ($16.85), with a volume of 228601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,270 ($16.71).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Plus500 to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 1,033 ($13.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Plus500 news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 22,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.68), for a total value of £253,744.92 ($333,787.06). Also, insider Elad Even-Chen acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 897.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

