Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s stock price rose 11.8% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $22.81, approximately 100,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,535,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

