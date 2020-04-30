PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.26 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 73587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 145,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

