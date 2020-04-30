Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Down 13.7% Following Weak Earnings

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares traded down 13.7% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.66, 4,172,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 368% from the average session volume of 892,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 747,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmonic by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 116.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $582.05 million, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

