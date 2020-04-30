HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Trading 6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.28, 184,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 319,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 699,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 630,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $456.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

