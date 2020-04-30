Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $4,292,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

