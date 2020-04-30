Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Issued By Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

