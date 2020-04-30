Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 3749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sib LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000.

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arcturus Therapeutics Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Arcturus Therapeutics Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
CNX Midstream Partners Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
CNX Midstream Partners Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Issued By B. Riley
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Issued By B. Riley
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Plus500 Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Plus500 Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Delek US Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Delek US Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report