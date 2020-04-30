Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 276,082 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,778,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTM. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

The firm has a market cap of $333.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

