Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 276,082 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,778,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTM. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

The firm has a market cap of $333.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arcturus Therapeutics Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Arcturus Therapeutics Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
CNX Midstream Partners Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
CNX Midstream Partners Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Issued By B. Riley
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Issued By B. Riley
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Plus500 Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Plus500 Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Delek US Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Delek US Trading 11.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report