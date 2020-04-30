MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Up 26.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) shares traded up 26.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $5.65, 247,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 959,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 822,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $15,660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $328.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

