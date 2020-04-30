Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.82. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 4,906,467 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Argus cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.