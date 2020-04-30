Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.03. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 88,818 shares.

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other news, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $603,332,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,102,000 after acquiring an additional 969,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equitable by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

