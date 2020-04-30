WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.21. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WPX Energy shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 785,909 shares traded.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

