Harm Meijer Acquires 183,688 Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) Stock

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) insider Harm Meijer purchased 183,688 shares of Easyhotel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £128,581.60 ($169,141.80).
Shares of LON:EZH opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 million and a P/E ratio of -28.27. Easyhotel PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.
