Harm Meijer Acquires 183,688 Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) Stock

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) insider Harm Meijer purchased 183,688 shares of Easyhotel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £128,581.60 ($169,141.80).

Shares of LON:EZH opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 million and a P/E ratio of -28.27. Easyhotel PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Get Easyhotel alerts:

About Easyhotel

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.