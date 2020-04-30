Duncan Magrath Buys 100,000 Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) insider Duncan Magrath acquired 100,000 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £79,000 ($103,920.02).

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.83. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($2.00).

A number of research firms recently commented on ALFA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Monday.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

