Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marcus Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Marcus by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marcus by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Marcus by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

