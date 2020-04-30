Richard Tolkien Acquires 25,000 Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard Tolkien bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £7,750 ($10,194.69).

Shares of LON:SHRE opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Share Plc. has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Share (LON:SHRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

