KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

NYSE MA opened at $283.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.93. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

