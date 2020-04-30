U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

USPH stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

