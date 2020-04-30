Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Insider Howard Stringer Sells 56,000 Shares

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Howard Stringer sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51), for a total value of £64,400 ($84,714.55).

LON:TALK opened at GBX 84.05 ($1.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $963.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.14 ($1.42).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

