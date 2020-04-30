City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) Insider Tim Scholefield Purchases 6,000 Shares

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) insider Tim Scholefield bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £171.80 ($225.99) per share, with a total value of £1,030,800 ($1,355,958.96).

CMHY stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.32. City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

