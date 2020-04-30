SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Soumen Das Sells 7,671 Shares of Stock

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.72), for a total value of £62,518.65 ($82,239.74).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 833.20 ($10.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. SEGRO plc has a 12-month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 849.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.50 ($11.60).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

