SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Soumen Das Sells 7,671 Shares of Stock

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.72), for a total value of £62,518.65 ($82,239.74).
SGRO stock opened at GBX 833.20 ($10.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. SEGRO plc has a 12-month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 849.31.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
