TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$15.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.20 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

