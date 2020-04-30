Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Stewart Hamilton Buys 157 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton bought 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($198.26).

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.33 ($2.96).

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

