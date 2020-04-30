Galera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 5th

Galera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GRTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 5th. Galera Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRTX shares. ValuEngine raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $308.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). Research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,582,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,095,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,873,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.