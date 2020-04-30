Galera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 5th

Galera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GRTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 5th. Galera Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRTX shares. ValuEngine raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $308.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,582,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,095,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,873,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.