Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

