Pra Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pra Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.