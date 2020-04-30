Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$33.39 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB set a C$58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.55.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

