Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAP opened at $139.93 on Thursday. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

