Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $122.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of LEE opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.68. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

