Osram Licht (OSAGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $966.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSAGF opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSAGF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Osram Licht from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

