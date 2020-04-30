Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expands By 10.3%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 19,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.