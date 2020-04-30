Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

AEIS stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

