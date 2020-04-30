Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 13,990,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

AGEN stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.16. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 309,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118,891 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 125,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agenus by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

