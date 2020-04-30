Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in April

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 556,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Acacia Research stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 152.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

