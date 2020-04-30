Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 103.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

