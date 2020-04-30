Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.53.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

