Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aegion has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $464.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.
In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Aegion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aegion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aegion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
