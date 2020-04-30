Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aegion has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $464.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Aegion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aegion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aegion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

