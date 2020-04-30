HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

