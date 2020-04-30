Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Up 8.4% in April

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ADP stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

