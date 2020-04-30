AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 8.0% in April

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 540,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.54.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

